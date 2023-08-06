WWE SummerSlam 2023: Brock Lesnar crushed by Cody Rhodes after 3 consecutive cross. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

Cody Rhodes won a grueling battle against Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam event.

The highly anticipated rubber match between the two competitors unfolded in an electrifying manner, ultimately culminating in Rhodes executing three back-to-back Cross Rhodes manoeuvre to secure the win.

The encounter began with a relentless onslaught from Brock Lesnar, who unleashed a barrage of punishing suplexes upon Rhodes. The early moments of the match saw Rhodes absorbing the ferocity of Lesnar's attacks, leaving fans wondering if he could weather the storm. However, the tides shifted when Rhodes capitalized on an exposed turnbuckle, seizing an opportunity to level the playing field.

Throughout the contest, both competitors employed their signature Kimura Lock submission holds, adding to the intensity and unpredictability of the clash. As the match reached its climax, Rhodes' determination and resilience shone through as he executed the decisive Cross Rhodes maneuvers, leaving Lesnar unable to mount a counterattack.

In a display of sportsmanship and mutual respect, Lesnar extended his hand to Rhodes after the hard-fought battle. The two warriors shared a handshake and a bear hug, symbolizing the camaraderie that exists among competitors in the world of professional wrestling.

Cody Rhodes' journey leading up to this pivotal encounter was marked by a series of challenges, including a one-sided rivalry with Lesnar on recent television broadcasts. Lesnar's dominance was exemplified by his purported breaking of Rhodes' arm and a memorable altercation in Atlanta, Georgia, where he left Rhodes incapacitated in front of his own family. Moreover, Lesnar continued to assert his dominance over Rhodes in their recent clash on Raw.

Rhodes, who recently premiered a well-received documentary chronicling his experiences, was determined to reclaim his momentum with a victory against Lesnar. The matches between Rhodes and Lesnar showcased their remarkable in-ring skills, prompting discussions about the potential for a world title to elevate the stakes even further.

Despite the controversy surrounding Rhodes' previous setbacks, attention has turned to another reigning champion within the WWE ranks. Roman Reigns, holder of the WWE Universal Championship, has faced criticism for not defending his title for an extended period. With an impending clash against Jey Uso for the title and the status of the Tribal Chief, the question arises whether the significance of the WWE Universal Championship is overshadowed by the symbolic Tribal Chief beads.

In retrospect, the absence of a stipulation for the rubber match between Lesnar and Rhodes stands out, especially when compared to the high-stakes showdown between Reigns and Uso. As the wrestling world continues to speculate on potential future matchups, Cody Rhodes remains a top contender for the WWE Universal Championship, potentially setting the stage for a headline-grabbing showdown at WrestleMania 40.