Weather update: Can Karachiites expect rain today?

A view of heavy rainfall at the railway station in Lahore on August 1, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: Karachiites on Sunday woke up to a pleasant morning with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting partly cloudy but humid weather in the next 24 hours.

The Met Office also mentioned there is a chance of drizzle and light rain in the port city today with the minimum temperature likely to be recorded at 26.94°C, while the maximum will be 33°C.

Currently, the humidity in Karachi's atmosphere is at 80%, while the winds are blowing at a speed of 25kmph, the PMD said.



In its forecast on Saturday, the Met Office's forecast mentioned that light to heavy showers coupled with wind and thunderstorms in most parts of the country are expected today (Sunday).

It said that hot and humid weather was likely in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain with thundershowers is likely to hit Kashmir, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeast/east Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Earlier, the PMD had warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, from August 4 to 7 and could trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, GB and KP's hilly areas during the wet spell.



The weather department had advised tourists and travellers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Wind with thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels, the PMD warned.