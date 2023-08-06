X users get major news from Elon Musk

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, July 30, 2023. — Reuters

In an effort to retain users, Elon Musk — the South African-born American businessman who took over Twitter, now known as X — has been sharing various updates and significant changes.

While some of these updates have been well-received, others have left users feeling dissatisfied with how the billionaire is handling the platform.

In a major announcement, Musk has pledged support for X users who face unfair treatment from their employers because of their posts or likes on the platform.

He assured them that his company would cover their legal expenses and take action against the persecution, even targeting the boards of directors of the companies involved. With this move, X aims to address issues of "unfair treatment" and empower users on the platform.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk wrote on X.



He also mentioned that users should let the company know and that there is "no limit" to the support.

The business magnet asserted that X wouldn't just file lawsuits, but would do so loudly and vigorously, even going after the companies' boards of directors.

The move is intended to address unfair treatment and direct attention towards problematic behaviors in the US.

The billionaire mentioned that the rebranded micro-blogging site's user base had recently reached a "new high" of over 540 million monthly users. But the company has been experiencing organisational changes and a reduction in advertising revenue, prompting efforts to strengthen its revenue streams.

Musk rebranded Twitter as X last month, packaged it with a new logo and stressed transformation into an "everything app". Twitter's transformation came after 17 years since it was founded with its iconic blue-coloured bird logo trashed by the new administration at the social media giant.