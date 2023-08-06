Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife

Jeremy Allen White is going through divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin

In a candid moment captured by paparazzi, actor Jeremy Allen White was seen engaging in a passionate embrace with model Ashley Moore on a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

The pair, dressed in casual attire, shared a heartfelt kiss while strolling along a sidewalk, seemingly lost in each other's company.

The 32-year-old star exuded a sense of affection as he held the 30-year-old brunette beauty by her hips, while Moore reciprocated by gently caressing his face with her hands. The carefree outing included a leisurely meal.

White's choice of attire for the occasion was a patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt paired with light-wash jeans, white sneakers, and a tan baseball cap. Moore, on the other hand, sported a cropped gray hoodie, black leggings, and white tennis shoes.

This public display of affection follows shortly after The Bear star was seen sharing intimate moments with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin.

Despite the apparent romance with Moore, sources have affirmed that White's interactions with her do not indicate infidelity. It was revealed that the strains of White's demanding filming schedule in Chicago had placed stress on his relationship with Timlin.

In a surprising turn of events, Timlin referred to herself as a "single mom" in an Instagram post celebrating Mother's Day, which sources indicated caught White off guard.

She later revised her caption to acknowledge their role as co-parents.