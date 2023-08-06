 
menu menu menu

Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Jeremy Allen White is going through divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin
Jeremy Allen White is going through divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin

In a candid moment captured by paparazzi, actor Jeremy Allen White was seen engaging in a passionate embrace with model Ashley Moore on a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

The pair, dressed in casual attire, shared a heartfelt kiss while strolling along a sidewalk, seemingly lost in each other's company.

The 32-year-old star exuded a sense of affection as he held the 30-year-old brunette beauty by her hips, while Moore reciprocated by gently caressing his face with her hands. The carefree outing included a leisurely meal.

Jeremy Allen White packs on PDA with model a week after loved-up display with estranged wife

White's choice of attire for the occasion was a patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt paired with light-wash jeans, white sneakers, and a tan baseball cap. Moore, on the other hand, sported a cropped gray hoodie, black leggings, and white tennis shoes.

This public display of affection follows shortly after The Bear star was seen sharing intimate moments with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin.

Despite the apparent romance with Moore, sources have affirmed that White's interactions with her do not indicate infidelity. It was revealed that the strains of White's demanding filming schedule in Chicago had placed stress on his relationship with Timlin.

In a surprising turn of events, Timlin referred to herself as a "single mom" in an Instagram post celebrating Mother's Day, which sources indicated caught White off guard.

She later revised her caption to acknowledge their role as co-parents.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’

Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘all second hand’: ‘She’s sounding too royal’
Kanye West and wife's dreamy Tuscany escapade - picture perfect love

Kanye West and wife's dreamy Tuscany escapade - picture perfect love
Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against royal family

Anti-monarchy group launches new campaign against royal family
Peter Andre shows concerns as daughter princess enters modelling world

Peter Andre shows concerns as daughter princess enters modelling world
Katie Price throws mermaid-themed birthday bash for daughter Bunny

Katie Price throws mermaid-themed birthday bash for daughter Bunny
US museum omits JK Rowling from Harry Potter exhibition due to ‘super hateful’ views

US museum omits JK Rowling from Harry Potter exhibition due to ‘super hateful’ views
Harry Styles buys Joe Lycett’s painting of him for £6

Harry Styles buys Joe Lycett’s painting of him for £6
Kim Kardashian stuns in sizzling black leather outfit during Miami trip

Kim Kardashian stuns in sizzling black leather outfit during Miami trip
Tori Spelling's financial struggles lead to budget-friendly RV vacation

Tori Spelling's financial struggles lead to budget-friendly RV vacation