Lizzo ‘disappointed’ after celeb friends Adele, Harry Styles fail to offer support

Pop sensation Lizzo has found herself at the center of controversy following allegations of fat-shaming and sexual harassment from former dancers, with no support from her celebrity friends.

Despite her vehement denial of being a "villain" in this narrative, an insider revealed to The Sun that Lizzo is grappling with a challenging period and has been left "disappointed" by the limited public support extended by her colleagues within the music industry.

“Lizzo is especially close with Harry Styles, Adele, Rihanna and Shawn Mendes.”

“She was really looking for them to come out and speak publicly or through their social media channels — but sadly for her, that hasn’t happened.”

The insider clarified, "Due to the severity of the allegations, they have been advised by their management to stay silent until we find out if there is any truth behind them."

Lizzo's rapport with Harry Styles, in particular, has been well-documented. The former One Direction star's cover of her hit song Juice in 2019 established a close friendship between the two. Styles also sent Lizzo a congratulatory bouquet when her track About Damn Time topped the charts last year.

Additionally, Lizzo's relationship with Adele has been a source of camaraderie. In a past interview, she lauded the Easy On Me singer as a cherished friend and a remarkable drinking companion, highlighting the joy they share during their nights out.

Lizzo took to Instagram to deny the allegations. She wrote, “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned.”