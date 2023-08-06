 
Ed Sheeran does his first gender reveal, shares words of wisdom as girl dad

August 06, 2023


Music sensation Ed Sheeran, 32, showcased his sweet side during a Kansas City concert when he paused his show to assist a couple in revealing the gender of their upcoming baby.

“My first gender reveal,” the singer-songwriter captioned his Instagram post.

In the shared clip, the 32-year-old acknowledged the couple's request to unveil their baby's gender. A sense of excitement filled the air as the couple handed an envelope to Sheeran on stage.

Amidst playful anticipation, Sheeran dramatically opened the envelope, revealing the long-awaited news with the declaration, "It's a girl!" The crowd erupted into cheers, and the camera panned to the delighted couple, their expressions brimming with happiness.

Sheeran, already a father of two daughters himself, shared his well-wishes for the couple. "Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it's very awesome. It's very awesome. Congratulations," he conveyed warmly.

In a contrasting turn of events, the Perfect singer's recent tour pitstop in Chicago led him to the famed hotdog stand, The Wieners Circle. Known for its unconventional, irreverent customer interactions, the hotdog joint welcomed Sheeran as he donned an apron and took on the role of a hot dog vendor.

Employees playfully subjected him to their characteristic blunt and cheeky banter, resulting in a humorous exchange captured in Sheeran's Instagram clip.

Sheeran playfully embraced the experience, sharing, "This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x."

