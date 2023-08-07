Arsenal lifts Community Shield with penalty triumph over Manchester City

Arsenal players celebrate winning the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, in London, on August 6, 2023. Arsenal won after a 4-1 penalty shoot-out win, following the 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.—AFP

Arsenal bolstered their hopes of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title by securing a psychological boost with a penalty shootout victory over Pep Guardiola's side in the Community Shield.

The match remained largely forgettable for the initial 70 minutes until Cole Palmer, City's substitute, unleashed a stunning curled shot to seemingly secure the win.

However, Arsenal displayed resilience and determination as Leandro Trossard equalized in the 101st minute, with his shot deflected into the back of the net. With the game deadlocked, the outcome was decided through nerve-wracking spot-kicks.

Manchester City's substitute Kevin de Bruyne's strike hit the crossbar, followed by Rodri's effort being saved, while Fabio Vieira confidently converted to secure the Community Shield for Arsenal.

Last season, Arsenal led the Premier League for an impressive 248 days but faltered in the closing stages, allowing Manchester City to clinch the title and complete the treble, including the Champions League and FA Cup. Ahead of the Community Shield, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta expressed his eagerness to overcome City, who defeated his team both home and away last season.

Arteta introduced their big summer signings, including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, all making their competitive debuts at Wembley. Although Havertz missed two significant opportunities in the first half, Palmer's sublime goal initially put City in the lead.

Despite the challenges faced during the match, Arteta's side demonstrated impressive spirit and determination, battling back to level the score through Trossard and ultimately winning the penalty shootout.

For Arsenal, the Community Shield victory provides a much-needed boost after the disappointment of last season's conclusion. While the Community Shield does not often correlate with Premier League title success, the positive result and improved squad dynamics due to the summer signings offer hope for a better campaign ahead.

Arteta's team showcased their potential by challenging City closely throughout the match, with Havertz being twice denied from close range by City's goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

On the other hand, City has found themselves on the losing end in the last three Community Shields. Despite this, the ultimate focus remains on the Premier League title, and Guardiola's squad, strengthened by the addition of Mateo Kovacic, showcased their prowess in controlling play and dominating possession, much like their impressive performance last season.

In conclusion, Arsenal's thrilling Community Shield triumph offers optimism for their Premier League aspirations. Meanwhile, City remains a formidable force, unfazed by the Community Shield losses, with their sights set on defending their Premier League crown. The season promises to be a thrilling competition, and both teams have reasons to feel encouraged by their performances on the Wembley stage.