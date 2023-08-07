Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick 'saddened' to call off engagement

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been dating since 2019

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick separated their ways after almost two years of engagement.



The Bachelor Nation stars announced the news on Instagram Sunday, "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement."

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."



Adding, "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

The pair also revealed the status of their shared pets, "Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," adding, "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

Concluding the post, the duo wrote, "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don't know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your heart."

The story of Bristowe and Tartick started from the latter Off the Vine podcast in 2018, leading to a relationship in 2019—with the ex-couple moved in within the same year. While announcing their engagement in May 2021 after two years of dating.