Beyoncé's concertgoers get greenlight by FedEx Field after bad weather

BeyHive faced shelter-in-place instructions after severe weather surrounded Beyoncé's Maryland concert

FedEx Field has now updated the restless BeyHive to get back to their seats after a weather threat alerted the organizers to place a shelter-in-place ahead of Beyoncé's Maryland concert.

The authorities shared the advisory on Twitter, “Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

Some two hours later, the DC stadium administration updated fans, "We're all clear. “Fans may return to their seats."

Amid the waiting, anxious fans took to Twitter to share video clips of the lightning and downpour as the Crazy About Love crooner's enthusiasts were seen taking shelter at the stadium during the downpour Saturday.

Similar to the latest incident, Beyoncé fans previously braved another stormy weather at her Minneapolis concert in 2016.

But, the fans were asked to return to the show after an hour delay when the severe weather fizzled out.