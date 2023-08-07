Grimes reacts to Lizzo’s ‘mistreatment’ of former dancers: ‘Just my two cents’

Grimes has finally stepped forward with thoughts of her own regarding the mistreatment former dancers suffered, under Lizzo’s employ.

The star shared everything on Twitter, and even wore heart on her sleeve for this tweet.

The statement goes from showcasing Grimes’ love for Lizzo, her kindness towards others.

Her statement reads, “I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe s*** is bad.”

“But loyalty matters to me,” the singer added. “Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool’, and she checked in in me when no one cared [sic]."

She further went on to recall the singer’s attitude over the decade and admitted, “I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world.”

“There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.” she also added.

Before signing off she also went on to reminisce about the moment Lizzo ‘blew up’ and said, “I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I'd never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry.”

Due to this, “I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed [purple heart] tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it's greatest virtues.”

At the end of the day, Grimes admits she’ll ‘stick to her gut’ because “Lizzo is amazing.”