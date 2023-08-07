Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade keeps her distance from fiancée during recent night out

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade keeps her distance from her fiancée

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade and her fiancee Evan McClintock are said to have kept their distance from each other during a recent night out.

Hailie Jade didn't look very loved up with Evan as they hit up Tao Chicago for Metro Boomin's performance on Friday night.

Page Six quoted eyewitnesses saying that the pair, who announced their engagement in February, arrived together with a group of five or six friends before Metro Boomin came to the stage.

They continued, "The 27-year-old Just A Little Shady podcast host sat with her girlfriends whereas Evans kept his distance and stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section of the club."

The eyewitness added that the couple seemed odd as they only shared a few words during the course of several hours of their stay at the club, adding "She didn't appear to be in very high spirits."

It was also reported that the group chatted with Drake's lawyer, Steve Reisman, aka, Two Dollar Steve, before leaving the hotspot at around 3 a.m.

The 27-year-old McClintock previously revealed that he has received Eminem's blessing to marry the latter's daughter.

McClinton and Hailie have been dating for six years, they both met in 2016 at Michigan State University.