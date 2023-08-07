Kim Kardashian spotted leaving a plastic surgeon's office in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian, a reality TV star, was recently spotted leaving a plastic surgeon's office in Beverly Hills. She hastily tried to cover her face as the cameras caught her unedited face.



The Kardashian star has come under severe scrutiny from her fans in recent months for plastic surgery as her eagle-eyed fans noticed hints of cosmetic changes in Kim's appearance.

She was snapped exiting the building of Dr. Diamond's office and was wearing an oversized black hoodie, which was zipped up tight and concealed her figure, face and hair.

Kim was carrying a limited edition Silver Monogram Miroir Speedy 35 bag of Louis Vuitton. According to The US Sun, the 42-year-old TV personality was accompanied by another woman who covered her face with a white face mask.

The Hulu star's visit comes after fans speculated that she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote, "I don't know if this has ever been asked, but why is Kim forever hiding her belly button."

The fans expressed their theories in the comment section with one writing, "It's so obvious that she has had lipo, her bellybutton is an absolute proof of that."

Another one believed that the TV star was attempting to hide her loose skin.