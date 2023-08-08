IHC to hear PTI's petition seeking Imran Khan's transfer to Adiala Jail

Islamabad High Court. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear the petition requesting the transfer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail — where he has been sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the plea along with the objections of the Registrar's Office to it today (Tuesday).

The PTI had filed the petition yesterday that given Khan's "education, habits and social and political status", he ought to be provided better or A-class facilities in jail.

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," the petition read.

It further appealed that the PTI's chair's legal team, personal physician, and family members be allowed to meet him.

Khan was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denies.

Additional and Sessions District Judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced Khan to three years in jail, along with a fine of Rs100,000.

After his arrest, Khan was moved to Attock jail.

