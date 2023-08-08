Ciara reveals pregnancy with black and white dance video

Ciara played her new song 'How We Roll' in the background of her video

A very happy Ciara announced her pregnancy with her fourth child on Tuesday morning. She took to Instagram,

sharing a delightful video. In the footage, Ciara was captured in profile, showcasing her prominent baby bump while dancing alongside an indoor swimming pool, dressed in a bathing suit.

This upcoming addition to the family will mark her third child with her husband, 34-year-old quarterback Russell Wilson, who plays for the Denver Broncos. The couple already has a three-year-old son named Win and a six-year-old daughter named Sienna Princess.

Furthermore, Ciara has an eldest son named Future Zahir, who is nine years old, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib,” she captioned the clip. Ciara and Russell Wilson got married in 2016.

During her pregnancy announcement video, she included her song How We Roll which she recorded in collaboration with Chris Brown.

The singer recently faced significant criticism from netizens after releasing the music video for How We Roll, her latest song with Chris Brown. Many expressed their discontent due to Brown's history of domestic violence.

"CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4," Ciara, 37, captioned the Instagram clip which featured Chris with his head over her shoulder, smiling.

One disappointed fan wrote, "I just lost so much respect for Ciara."

The comment continued, "One she's a dark skin black woman, two he's a womanizing, woman beater, and colorist. This isn't something a woman of 'god' would do."

"We're still collaborating with men who hit women???" fired a third user.