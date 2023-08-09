Heather Wilkinson and Korumburra pastor Ian Wilkinson, Heather died after ingesting poisonous mushrooms. — The Salvation Army Australia Museum/File

There has been a breakthrough in the Mushroom deaths case as Victoria Police detectives Wednesday found a food dehydrator in a garbage bin that could be the main piece of evidence behind the tragic deaths of Australian family members, who lost their lives after eating poisonous mushrooms for lunch.

The police are forensically testing the dehydrator responsible for Mushroom deaths found near the Koonwarra transfer station.

Gail and Don Patterson, the parents of Erin Patterson's estranged husband, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, all died after they had poisonous mushrooms for lunch at the family property in Leongatha.

Erin Patterson remains a person of interest in the investigation following the Mushroom deaths, but she has denied any misconduct. No charges are expected to be taken out at this stage of the investigation.

“I didn’t do anything, I loved them, and I’m devastated that they’re gone'', she said in an interview with the police.



Homicide Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said, "Erin is a suspect because s﻿he cooked those mushrooms''.

Police have also confirmed that they are testing the dehydrator, which was found at a local tip, to check if it was used in the preparation of the meal.

Thomas said the matter is "very complex" but the symptoms suffered by the victims match those caused by death cap mushrooms.

Wilkinson's husband Ian, a respected Christian pastor was also at the lunch and is in a critical condition in the hospital, awaiting a liver transplant.

The uncommon kitchen utensil was believed to have been used in the preparation of the fatal lunch at Erin Patterson's home.

The police sought to review CCTV footage from the rubbish tiptoto find out which vehicles went near the dump site.

Erin Patterson’s husband recently recovered after months of rehabilitation, as a consequence of a mysterious stomach illness that left him fighting for his life in hospital.

Grieving loved ones have left flowers at the Korumburra Baptist Church. A letter, written on behalf of the Wilkinson and Patterson families, is on display there.

‘'It is with profound sadness we share the news of a tragic event that has deeply affected our families, friends, and church community’’, the note read.