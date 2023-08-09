Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81: Singer was subject of Oscar-winning film ‘Searching For Sugar Man’

Sixto Rodriguez's heartwarming rags-to-riches story was the subject of Oscar-winning documentary ‘Searching For Sugar Man’

Renowned singer-songwriter Rodriguez, whose extraordinary and captivating career was chronicled in the Academy Award-winning documentary Searching For Sugar Man in 2012, passed away on August 9 at the age of 81. The news of his demise was conveyed through an official announcement on his website.

A statement on Sugarman.org read, "It is with deep sorrow that we, at Sugarman.org, inform you of the passing of Sixto Diaz Rodriguez today. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his daughters - Sandra, Eva, and Regan - as well as his entire family. Rodriguez, aged 81, will be dearly missed. May his soul rest in peace."

Born as Sixto Rodriguez and famously known by his last name, the Detroit native divided his time between working on a Chrysler assembly line and performing at local clubs in the Motor City.

It was during this period that he caught the attention of producers Mike Theodore and Dennis Coffey, the latter being a renowned local guitarist. Together, they produced Rodriguez's debut album "Cold Fact" in 1970 for the independent Los Angeles label Sussex Records.

Coffey, expressing his admiration, said in Malik Bendejelloul's critically acclaimed documentary, "We believed he was like an urban poet, setting his poems to music."

Unfortunately, both Cold Fact and its successor Coming From Reality, failed to achieve commercial success.

Consequently, by December 1971, Rodriguez was dropped by Sussex. The musician then seemingly vanished from the music scene and, in his own words, returned to his laborer roots, engaging in demolition, home renovation, and restoration work.

Unbeknownst to Rodriguez, while he toiled away installing drywall, his distinctive and soulful recordings, which encompassed gritty and streetwise tracks like Sugar Man, I Wonder, and Climb Up On My Music, blending elements of Dylan-esque folk-rock, socially conscious themes, introspective lyrics, and sophisticated production, had garnered a devoted following in various international territories.

Rodriguez's album Cold Fact gained popularity in Sydney, Australia. He toured there in 1979 and later performed with Midnight Oil. In 2019, he canceled a tour due to health problems.

The album also sold well in South Africa, with rumors of his death circulating. In 1997, it was revealed that he was alive in Detroit. After a 30-year break, he performed sold-out concerts in South Africa, thanking his fans for their support.