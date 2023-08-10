Jonnie Irwin shares exciting house renovation update with fans

Jonnie Irwin has shared a major update with his fans on his house renovation and revealed that builders will redesign the front of his family home.

Jonnie also shared his plans for the property after the builders embarked on the renovation project.

The 49-year-old former A Place in the Sun presenter was hopeful that the house's outlook would be much improved after the completion of the project.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a video of the view of his home with her followers and said, "It is the morning of day one of the renovation of the front of the house."

While moving the camera across his property, Irwin said, "The plan is to rip down the porch and move the doorway to the centre of the house." He continued, "We will have some different design windows in there and also drop some windows a bit."

He recorded the video on Monday and shared it on Wednesday with the caption, "Posting it a couple of days late but I promise to be honest with posts about this renovation."



Irwin became public about his terminal cancer illness in November 2022 and revealed that he might be spending his final days in this world.

Earlier this week, Jonnie shared that he had suffered from an ankle injury after taking a tumble at his home. His fans wished him a speedy recovery.



