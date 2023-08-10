Prince Harry £3m deal is insulting’: ‘He’s not qualified for any of it’

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for moving forward with the £3 million book deal.

Comments about the contract with Netflix and the content they are on deadline for, has been referenced by BBC’s former royal correspondent and author Jennie Bond.

She broke everything down during one of her candid interviews with OK magazine.

In this chat Ms Bond admitted, “I can understand that Harry and Meghan have to come up with content to fulfil their Netflix contract, and I think everyone will be pleased that they are moving away from bashing the Royal Family.”

“But this does seem rather a curious choice of book, with some obvious parallels with their own lives.”

For those unversed, the book in question is the title Meet Me At The Lake, penned by Carley Fortune which the couple bought rights to for £3 million.

It tells the story of a couple in their 30s who deal with childhood trauma, mental health woes and the pain of losing a parent in a car crash.

“Somehow, it seems they just can’t get away from looking inwards, and inviting comparisons with what they have gone through,” she also added during the course of her interview.

“I also wonder what qualifications they think they have to become film producers,” she asked before adding, “It’s rather insulting to presume they have the skills that have taken others years to acquire.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Archewell Upheaval:

The couple is currently working to restructure their backups after the departure of their former head of internal content, Ben Browning, as well as the exit of Nishika Kumble, the senior vice-president of scripted television.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Love Story via Archewell:

PR guru Mark Borkowski believes Netflix’s decision to buy rights to a rom-com is ‘overpaying’ since the couple “have [a] zero track record in drama or producing anything of consequence.”