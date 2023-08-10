Meghan Markle sees Prince Harry as ‘entourage’ not a ‘husband’

Prince Harry has allegedly been reduced to serving as Meghan Markle’s entourage rather than husband

Accusations of dwindling relations have been shared by Body language and behavioral expert Judi James.

She started the entire converastion off in an interview with The Mirror.

During the course of this chat, she dubbed Prince Harry a member of Meghan Markle’s ‘entourage’ instead of a ‘husband’.

In the eyes of Ms James, “Harry looks relegated to entourage status here as he follows wife Meghan out of the restaurant on her birthday.”

She also went on to accuse Meghan Markle of being “clearly in the lead and in birthday ‘star’ mode”.

This all comes amid reports that even her body language “suggests happiness and confidence” all while she “engages in a chat with other people.”

Is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage in trouble?

Reports of there being trouble in Montecito came after fans saw the Duchess looking ‘more independent than ever’ during her birthday dinner outing, instead of being lovey-dovey, like always. At the time she donned a black-and-white strapless dress, while Prince Harry had one a basic blue button down and light wash pants.