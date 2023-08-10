 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle sees Prince Harry as ‘entourage’ not a ‘husband’

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Meghan Markle sees Prince Harry as ‘entourage’ not a ‘husband’
Meghan Markle sees Prince Harry as ‘entourage’ not a ‘husband’

Prince Harry has allegedly been reduced to serving as Meghan Markle’s entourage rather than husband

Accusations of dwindling relations have been shared by Body language and behavioral expert Judi James.

She started the entire converastion off in an interview with The Mirror.

Meghan Markle sees Prince Harry as ‘entourage’ not a ‘husband’

During the course of this chat, she dubbed Prince Harry a member of Meghan Markle’s ‘entourage’ instead of a ‘husband’.

In the eyes of Ms James, “Harry looks relegated to entourage status here as he follows wife Meghan out of the restaurant on her birthday.”

She also went on to accuse Meghan Markle of being “clearly in the lead and in birthday ‘star’ mode”.

This all comes amid reports that even her body language “suggests happiness and confidence” all while she “engages in a chat with other people.”

Is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage in trouble?

Reports of there being trouble in Montecito came after fans saw the Duchess looking ‘more independent than ever’ during her birthday dinner outing, instead of being lovey-dovey, like always. At the time she donned a black-and-white strapless dress, while Prince Harry had one a basic blue button down and light wash pants. 

More From Entertainment:

Madonna goes on pre-65th birthday getaway with son amidst tour postponement

Madonna goes on pre-65th birthday getaway with son amidst tour postponement
Andrew Garfield almost 'tasted death' due to co-star mistake

Andrew Garfield almost 'tasted death' due to co-star mistake
Tekashi 6ix9ine gets out of prison on $2000 bail video

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets out of prison on $2000 bail
Ariana Grande loses trust of pals for ‘breaking girl code’ with Ethan Slater romance video

Ariana Grande loses trust of pals for ‘breaking girl code’ with Ethan Slater romance
Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version): Singer Eras tour outfits that gave away the surprise

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version): Singer Eras tour outfits that gave away the surprise
Zendaya pays tribute to late co-star 'Angus Cloud' with Oakland Mural

Zendaya pays tribute to late co-star 'Angus Cloud' with Oakland Mural
Prince Harry £3m deal is insulting’: ‘He’s not qualified for any of it’

Prince Harry £3m deal is insulting’: ‘He’s not qualified for any of it’
Katie Price faces court battle to save Mucky Mansion amid financial struggles

Katie Price faces court battle to save Mucky Mansion amid financial struggles
Prince Harry is getting a ‘rude awakening’: ‘There’s no more money’

Prince Harry is getting a ‘rude awakening’: ‘There’s no more money’