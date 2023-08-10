 
Ariana Grande loses trust of pals for ‘breaking girl code’ with Ethan Slater romance

By
Web Desk

August 10, 2023

File Footage 

Ariana Grande has reportedly lost trust of her gal pals after allegedly starting a relationship with a married man, Ethan Slater, following her split from Dalton Gomez.

According to Life & Style, the Save Your Tears singer’s friends do not trust her around their husbands as they believe she has broken the “girl’s code.”

Even though the singer has maintained that she and Slater got together after their marriages with their respective partners were over, her friends do not believe her.

“Not a girl’s girl!” an insider revealed her friends views about her, adding, “Ariana didn’t just break girl code. She shattered it into a million pieces.”

“That’s going to be tough to bounce back from,” the source shared, adding that “there’s a very real sense of ‘lock up your husband’” among her pals “when it comes to being around her now.”

Last month, it was reported that Grande and Dalton have called it quits after two years of marriage as things did not work out between them.

Soon after, it was reported that Grande is romancing her Wicked co-star, who was legally married to his wife Lilly Jay at the time his new relationship became public.

Slater later filed for divorce from Jay with her slamming Grande for not being “a girl’s girl,” adding, “My family is just collateral damage.” 

