Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan in Attock jail first time after his arrest

Former prime minister Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

Bushra Bibi holds one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan.

Meeting lasted for about an hour without Bushra Bibi's legal team.

Lawyer Naeem Panjotha says IHC gave permission for meeting.

ATTOCK: Former first lady Bushra Bibi Thursday met her husband and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Attock jail for the first time after he got arrested on August 5 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi, along with the former prime minister's lawyers, reached the Attock jail where she was allowed to meet Khan.

The one-to-one meeting between the two went on for about an hour without the ex-first lady's legal team. However, lawyers Naeem Panjotha, Sher Afzal Marwat and Ali Ijaz Buttar did not get permission to visit the deposed prime minister who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April last year.

According to Panjotha, Bushra Bibi had gotten permission to meet Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The legal team could not get permission to meet the PTI chairman despite showing court orders, said sources. They added that the lawyers remained outside the jail.

Khan's wife left for Lahore after their meeting, the sources said.

The former prime minister was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case with accusations of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

Khan denies the allegations against him.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against the PTI chairman," Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar mentioned in his judgement.

Judge Dilawar sentenced the PTI chief to three-year imprisonment, issuing arrest warrants against him and a fine of Rs100,000.

The judge also rejected Khan's petition against the maintainability of the case.

The party of the former prime minister has moved the Supreme Court against the trial court's order, seeking to declare Judge Dilawar's verdict "null and void".

The PTI has also approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq requesting Khan's transfer from Attock jail to Adiala jail.