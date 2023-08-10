WATCH: Firefighters control grain silos’ fire at France’s La Rochelle port

Video shows huge smoke clouds emanating from the silos at the French port of La Rochelle

Authorities in France said Thursday a significant fire that engulfed as many as four silos of grain at the country's La Rochelle port had been extinguished.



The fire started at around 0600 GMT and created a large plume of smoke, visible from several kilometres (miles) away. It is raging, said officials of the Charente-Maritime region.

Videos circulating on social media are showing huge smoke clouds emanating from the silos at the French port.

The four silos on fire are in a row and contain wheat which risks spreading, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade told AFP.

The site and nearby facilities have all been evacuated.

"We are in the process of confirming how many silos are impacted and putting ourselves in a position to protect the other silos," she added, emphasising there was no immediate indication of an explosion risk.

Nearly one hundred firefighters had been mobilised and "requests for reinforcements" were in progress, the prefecture said.

The fire comes days after a power explosion in grain silos rocked Kocaeli province near Dernice Port, of Turkey leaving scores of people injured, according to Turkish media.

The cause of the explosion was not known which occurred at around 2:40pm near Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos, TRT reported.

The explosion left a trail of destruction with firefighters including other emergency personnel dispatched to the scene for immediate medical assistance.

According to Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority AFAD, one person has been rescued from under the rubble and there is "no loss of life as of now".

Seddar Yavuz, the governor of Kocaeli said: "Initial evaluations show that an explosion occurred due to wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo.”

"We were told that it is technically possible that a blast could occur due to compression of wheat dust, but we are investigating every possible reason," Yavuz said.

"We quickly rescued our friends from the scene and sent them to health institutions with ambulances as soon as possible," the governor added.

The TMO said that 13 silos and outbuildings were damaged in the incident.