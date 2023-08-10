Holly Willoughby stuns in chainmail dress in new photos

Holly Willoughby stuns in a chainmail dress in new photos

The host of This Morning, Holly Willoughby looked as stunning as ever in a chainmail mini dress in new snaps posted to her Instagram page. She showed off her toned figure in the dress which she wore over a fitted frock in a nude shade.

She shared the pictures on the Instagram page for her brand Wylde Moon where she can be seen sharing a laugh while her dress is being adjusted. Her blonde hair was styled into open beach waves while she matched the dress with a pair of strappy heels.

In the other pictures, she posted up a storm while donning a collection of stunning outfits with her hair and makeup done to perfection. The caption stated: “Holly's style team are with her day-in and day-out, and have shared their behind the scenes stories and photos, alongside their career advice and can't-live-without products (after trying quite literally HUNDREDS of them).”

The new photos come after Holly got in touch with ITV chef James Martin as he faced a slew of bullying accusations. The chef faced intense criticism after an audio recording was released which heard him go on a ten-minute rant at his staff, which included several expletives.



He soon apologized for the incident, claiming that it was due to him going through a very difficult time in his life when he was diagnosed with cancer.