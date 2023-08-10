 
menu menu menu

Holly Willoughby stuns in chainmail dress in new photos

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Holly Willoughby stuns in a chainmail dress in new photos
Holly Willoughby stuns in a chainmail dress in new photos

The host of This Morning, Holly Willoughby looked as stunning as ever in a chainmail mini dress in new snaps posted to her Instagram page. She showed off her toned figure in the dress which she wore over a fitted frock in a nude shade.

She shared the pictures on the Instagram page for her brand Wylde Moon where she can be seen sharing a laugh while her dress is being adjusted. Her blonde hair was styled into open beach waves while she matched the dress with a pair of strappy heels.

Holly Willoughby stuns in chainmail dress in new photos

In the other pictures, she posted up a storm while donning a collection of stunning outfits with her hair and makeup done to perfection. The caption stated: “Holly's style team are with her day-in and day-out, and have shared their behind the scenes stories and photos, alongside their career advice and can't-live-without products (after trying quite literally HUNDREDS of them).”

The new photos come after Holly got in touch with ITV chef James Martin as he faced a slew of bullying accusations. The chef faced intense criticism after an audio recording was released which heard him go on a ten-minute rant at his staff, which included several expletives.

He soon apologized for the incident, claiming that it was due to him going through a very difficult time in his life when he was diagnosed with cancer.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s chemistry is ‘palpable’

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s chemistry is ‘palpable’
Man looks unbothered as Kate Middleton receives standing ovation video

Man looks unbothered as Kate Middleton receives standing ovation
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper embrace fitness routine

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper embrace fitness routine
Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan

Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix icebreaker moment came amid VPR S11?

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix icebreaker moment came amid VPR S11?
Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘Kardashians’ of Buckingham Palace video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘Kardashians’ of Buckingham Palace
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

Taylor Swift to collaborate with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?
Meghan Markle is crashing royal relationship ‘into the ground’ video

Meghan Markle is crashing royal relationship ‘into the ground’