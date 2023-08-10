New documentary tries to find 'old Kanye'

Kanye West's life was examined - again for answers

Many documentaries tried to unravel the ''Kanye West mystery''. And Trouble with KanYe was the latest attempt by the award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar in that long list.



Ye's momentous impact on popular culture is undisputable, and so does his rise.

As a kid battling poverty on the streets of Chicago, the 46-year-old has registered his name into the top echelon of the music, entertainment, and fashion industry,

But his quirky whims, divisive views, and unrelenting stubbornness have slapped a ''highly controversial'' label on him.

The documentary, which aired on August 9, tried to find answers about his questionable behaviour, especially after his last year's anti-Semitic rampage, which almost cut him off from the world.

His brands distanced themselves, former partners condemned him, and friends looked with unease.

Image Credit: Netflix

As per the doc, West's dream of becoming the president of United States was the first indication of trouble.

In 2020, the Donda hitmaker started his presidential campaign. Amid the canvassing, the Grammy winner threw his weight behind a dozen of controversial things - then-president Donald Trump was one of them.

To find out more about the period, the British journalist met the rapstar's 2020 campaign adviser John Boyd, who counseled him on issues including education, religion, foreign policy, and national defense.

But, West was always known for his blunt demeanor as in 2020's South Californian presidential rally, the rapper spilled his views on the burning abortion topic, which Boyd called "a "train wreck.""

The result was unsurprisingly predicted as West only afforded to get 70,000 votes.

The documentary also shed light on other controversies in West's life, including his shelved Saint Pablo Tour in 2016.

Trouble with KanYe is available on Binge.