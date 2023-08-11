Kylie Jenner's blissful 26th birthday: Beach getaway and sea turtles

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 26th birthday on August 10, 2023, while enjoying herself on an empty beach with sea turtles and water waves for company.



The reality TV star took to Instagram to share snaps of birthday celebrations that featured her relaxing, alone, as she rocked in a black bikini on a beach away from the hustle and bustle of home life.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who first appeared on TV screens at age 10, simply captioned her post, "26"(accompanied by heart and balloon emojis).

Kylie Jenner's blissful 26th birthday: Beach getaway and sea turtles

Her family, friends and fans flooded the comment section of her post with Birthday wishes.

Her best friend Anastasia Kraranikolaou wrote, "Happy Birthday my wifey I love you sm." Bella Thorne and Blair-Caldwell also wished her a Happy Birthday in the comment section, of the post.

A social media influencer, Zamir Villamil, playfully wrote, "Happy birthday bb, have a great time and if you throw a party invite me."

Momager Kris Jenner shared a sweet tributary post for her daughter on the latter's birthday and also posted 14 different stories heaping praise of her youngest, Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner shared a compilation video containing clips from Kylie's childhood.

She captioned the video, "Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!, You may be the youngest, but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!! I am so proud of the woman you have grown into."

Kris concluded by saying, "I am so proud of you."

Later, Kylie took to Instagram to express gratitude towards her fans and friends who sent birthday wishes. She shared some snaps of herself enjoying herself on a boat with a vast sea in the background.

She captioned the post, "Thank you for the birthday wishes forever grateful."



