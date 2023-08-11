Kevin Costner becomes a Swiftie, attends Taylor Swift's concert amidst personal challenges

Kevin Costner has embraced his inner "Swiftie" with genuine enthusiasm. The celebrated star of "Yellowstone" took to his Instagram account recently to share his exhilarating experience at a Taylor Swift concert, expressing his admiration for the event.

Sharing a series of videos captured during the concert, Costner confessed, "My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.”

The concert, part of Swift's Eras Tour, took place in Los Angeles and left a deep impression on the 68-year-old actor. Costner was thrilled to have an exceptional view of Swift's band, and he made sure to relish every moment of their performance.

He added, "I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Costner's joyous presence was caught on camera during the event. He was seen in a private suite at SoFi Stadium, accompanied by his daughter, who was energetically dancing along to Swift's hit song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from the album "Red." Notably, Costner couldn't hide his subtle grin as Swift delivered her breakup anthem.



This experience was a welcomed distraction for Costner, who has been navigating a challenging period due to his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. Alongside his daughter Grace Avery, Costner shares two sons, Cayden (16) and Hayes (14), with Baumgartner.

In the midst of personal struggles, Costner found solace and delight in the company of his daughter and the captivating performance of Taylor Swift. The evening undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the actor, solidifying his newfound admiration for the pop sensation and her music.