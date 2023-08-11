Joe Jonas playfully teases tour outfits and new song on Instagram

Joe Jonas seems to be embracing fatherhood with a playful spirit, evident from his collection of dad jokes!

The other day, the Jonas Brother treated his Instagram followers, numbering 7.1 million, to a sneak peek of the trio's upcoming tour outfits. In the video, Joe held his face in surprise and exclaimed, "Holy f---!" as he took in the array of stylish choices on the clothing rack.

He added a caption to the video: "Three Chaotic Joe Moments at THE TOUR fitting."

With a mix of awe and amusement, he pointed at the clothes and exclaimed, "Look at these clothes!" He then playfully gestured towards the rack while saying, "Look at this!"

While examining the sleeve of a vintage floral shirt, an unidentified woman explained, "That is actually ready to wear." But he cut in with a smile, interrupting her saying, "Rather than not ready to wear."

The background echoed with the sound of crickets, possibly indicating that this humorous quip didn't quite hit the mark, as indicated by the on-screen text labeling it as "This Dad Joke."

Despite appearances, Joe seemed unfazed by the lukewarm response to his fashion critique, as the on-screen text humorously noted that he was "committing to this bit."

As he continued to assess each piece of clothing, Joe hummed what appeared to be a new song, allegedly "recorded the same day" according to the accompanying text on the screen.

The same clip was also shared on Joe's personal Instagram page, where comments were enabled. Many fans expressed more enthusiasm for the potential new song than the fashion choices showcased in the video.

One follower couldn't contain their excitement and wrote, "DID YOU SAY A NEW SONG?!?!!!!! WHAT????", while another echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "A. NEW. SONG!?!? SCREEEEAAAMMMIIINNNGGGGGG."



Another fan took a nostalgic trip back to 2008 and commented, "Guys, I love this kind of videos wtf [laughing emoji], Gives me vibes from 2008."

Last May, the band unveiled their sixth studio album, titled "The Album." Currently, the Jonas Brothers are gearing up for their upcoming tour, "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour," commencing on August 12 at Yankee Stadium in New York City's Bronx borough before embarking on a nationwide journey.