Royal family shares first post after Prince Harry's ‘HRH’ title removed

Royal family shares first post after Prince Harry ‘HRH’ title removed

Britain’s royal family has shared its first social media post after Prince Harry ‘HRH’ title was officially removed from its website.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, royal family says “King Charles, following his accession, is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the Royal Family.”

The official account further reveals, “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in King Charles reign.”

The Royal family shared the new appointments on its official website two days after Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title was removed from the website three years after the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle announced to quit as senior members.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is currently on a trip to Japan and Singapore to promote his charity Sentebale.

He was spotted in the Japanese capital with his longtime friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras.

