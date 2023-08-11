Kate Middleton, Prince William share first joint statement after Harry’s ‘HRH’ title removal

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have released their first joint statement two days after Prince Harry’s ‘HRH’ title was removed from royal family’s website.



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their reaction to new military roles, King Charles honoured them with on Friday.

The royal family announced the new military roles on its official website.

As per the announcement,

Prince William will be:

Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps

Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment

Royal Honorary Air Commodore, R.A.F. Valley

The Prince of Wales has a strong affiliation with the Armed Forces, having served in the Army as a Platoon Commander in The Blues and Royals, before completing flying training in the Royal Air Force. He also served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, spending three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.

Kate Middleton

Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm

Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards

Royal Honorary Air Commodore, R.A.F. Coningsby

The Princess of Wales’s existing military appointments include Colonel, Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets. She is also Sponsor of HMS Glasgow – the first of the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Frigates which is currently under construction. The Princess’s grandfather served in the Royal Air Force.

Later, the royal couple shared their joint statement with a video following military appointment on Twitter, saying “An honour to serve our new military affiliations across the @royalnavy @britisharmy and @RoyalAirForce.

“Fleet Air Arm, 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards-@TheWelshCavalry, @MercianRegiment, @ArmyAirCorps, @RAFConingsby and RAF Valley.”