Tori Spelling is making priceless memories with kids on RV adventure amid housing challenges

Tori Spelling is creating invaluable moments with her children, as shown in her recent Instagram post. The former star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" shared a glimpse of her recent RV trip with her five kids: Liam (16), Stella (15), Hattie (11), Finn (10), and Beau (6).

In her post, Tori captioned a carousel of photos with, "as long as we have each other… #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool.”

One of the snapshots depicted Stella and Finn standing atop the RV with their hands raised in the air, capturing their excitement. Another photo showcased Tori Spelling cozying up in bed with her youngest son.



Throughout the images, the 50-year-old actress and her children radiated happiness as they spent quality time together, both lounging around and enjoying a trip to the beach.

This post comes after reports emerged in July that Tori had to relocate from her Los Angeles rental home due to an "extreme" mold infestation. Initially, she stayed at a $100-per-night motel as a temporary solution before eventually moving into an RV at a campground.

In recent days, there were rumors that Tori Spelling had been offered the chance to stay in a lavish Bel-Air mansion to address her ongoing housing issues.

Allegedly, Josh Flagg, a realtor from Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing," extended this gesture by opening his $9 million home to Tori and her children. However, she only stayed for a brief six-day period before opting to return to a motel.