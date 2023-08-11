6ix9ine arrest cause revealed by Police

Police clarified 6ix9ine detainment reason

6ix9ine was recently arrested in Palm Beach, which led many to attribute his arrest to his failure to appear in court. But, the Sheriff's office in Florida has quashed the rapper's earlier reported cause of arrest.

The 27-year-old — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez —was released hours later on a $2,000 bond Wednesday.

According to Newsweek, the authorities pulled over the Gooba rap star after he was spotted for an alleged traffic violation.

"Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement in Homeland Development when they observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction. They also observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag," a PBSO spox told the publication.

"The driver was stopped and identified as Daniel Hernandez, who had a suspended driver's license and active traffic warrant in PALMS (a law enforcement system) for FTA (failure to appear in court for an unregistered vehicle—$2000 bond)."

Adding, "He was subsequently arrested and transported to the PBC jail with no additional charges. Traffic citations were issued for today's violations.""

The arrest of 6ix9ine comes after four months when he was jumped by several men in a LA gym, which left him severely injured.