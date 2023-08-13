Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich, ending record Tottenham stint

Bayern Munich´s English forward #09 Harry Kane reacts during the German Super Cup football match Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig in Munich, on August 12, 2023.—AFP

England's captain and prolific striker, Harry Kane, has taken a significant step in his football journey by joining German giants Bayern Munich on a four-year contract. This move marks the end of his remarkable era at Tottenham, where he etched his name in the record books.

Kane's transfer comes with a substantial fee, an initial 100 million euros (£86.4 million) plus potential add-ons. The 30-year-old's potential debut in Bayern's colours could occur in the upcoming German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

His tenure at Tottenham was nothing short of extraordinary. Kane departs the Premier League side as their all-time highest scorer, having netted an impressive 280 goals in 435 appearances. In a poignant social media post, Kane expressed his sentiments about the move, stating that he felt the time was right to embark on a fresh chapter.

Kane wasted no time in joining his new teammates in training, as Bayern readied themselves for their clash against RB Leipzig in the German Cup. The Super Cup game offered the possibility of Kane making his initial appearance for Bayern, which he acknowledged with enthusiasm.

The prolific striker's transfer saga was accompanied by numerous speculations, including links to Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid. Ultimately, it was Bayern Munich that secured his services. The deal was finalized after several bids were made, leading to Kane's visit to Munich for contract formalities.

Reflecting on the transfer, Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy, conceded that the club reluctantly agreed to the move. Despite extensive negotiations for contract extensions, Kane expressed his desire for a new challenge, prompting his departure.

Bayern Munich's acquisition of Kane has been hailed as a remarkable addition. His track record includes three Premier League Golden Boot awards and a significant goal tally in the English top flight. His potential to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record loomed, with just 48 more goals required.

Kane, England's all-time leading scorer and a prominent figure in the 2018 World Cup, arrives at Bayern with a sense of purpose. He acknowledged the club's stature and winning mentality, expressing his eagerness to contribute to the team's legacy.

Bayern Munich, a powerhouse in European football, lauded Kane's signing. The club's chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, described Kane as their "absolute dream player," reflecting his perfect alignment with Bayern's football ethos and character.

The departure of Kane marks the end of a remarkable journey at Tottenham. Joining the club's academy in 2004, he ascended to become a key player, setting goal-scoring records and earning recognition for his impact on the pitch. Kane's video message expressed gratitude for his time at Tottenham, emphasizing that it's not a goodbye but a new chapter.

As the football world digests Kane's move, Tottenham prepares for their season opener against Brentford. Manager Ange Postecoglou affirmed that the club would move forward without Kane, and the sentiment was echoed by Kane's strike partner, Son Heung-min, who bid farewell to his colleague on Instagram.