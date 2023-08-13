Prince Harry honours Princess Diana amid reconciliation reports with Prince William

Prince Harry honours late mother Princess Diana

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has honoured his late mother Princess Diana amid reports of reconciliation with brother Prince William after playing polo In Singapore for his charity Sentebale.



The Archewell Foundation team, on behalf of the Duke shared his statement with title: “PRINCE HARRY PLAYS POLO IN SINGAPORE FOR SENTEBALE.”

Prince Harry says in his message: “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world."

King Charles younger son went on to say, “Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago.”

Remembering Princess Diana, Prince Harry added, “Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”