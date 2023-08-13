 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

This 'Vanderpump Rules' star backs Lala Kent amid fans meltdown

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Vanderpump Rules cast under fire for getting cozy with Tom Sandoval
'Vanderpump Rules' cast under fire for getting cozy with Tom Sandoval 

Scheana Shay threw her weight behind fellow stars,especially Lala Kent after the recent fans' meltdown over the latest beach photos that saw the Vanderpump Rules cast getting chummy with canceled Tom Sandoval after his public split with Ariana Madix.

One fan railed against the Bravo show, saying, "How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened!"

To which the 38-year-old replied, "All these people saying they aren't gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out … like come on!"

Some also hit out Kent for getting cozy with the TomTom co-owner in the beach snaps.

"@scheana if Ariana hugged Randall [Emmett], no matter the circumstances, it would be WWIII," one pointed to the reality star's ex-fiancé, Emmett.

"I get y'all have a lot of history, but when does loyalty take precedence over a paycheck?"

Responding to the quip, she hits back to the user, "Ariana was there. Watch the season is all I'm going to say."

One fan opened up, saying, "extremely confused" by the picture from the L.A. beach."

She added, "That's great! Be confused. Watch the season and make your judgements then. One photo does not define everything we have filmed, I promise you that."

Amid the 38-year-old shielding her co-stars from fans' critical arrows, the actor admitted last month that shooting the reality show's current season was difficult for her after Sandoval.

"We went to Tahoe, it was all filmed for season 11. Ariana and Katie [Maloney] did not come, but Tom Sandoval did. There was one day [that was] beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules," the California native told Amazon Live.

"No joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry and I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible. 11 seasons and that day got me the most."

Shay also clarified earlier that her interaction with Sandoval doesn't mean he was welcomed back.

"Who said all is forgiven?? … "We are all here for Lisa [Vanderpump]," she replied to one fan on Twitter last month.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé rocks couture worth 'billions' from THIS Indian designer twice

Beyoncé rocks couture worth 'billions' from THIS Indian designer twice
Kate Middleton, Prince William viral dance video sparks reactions video

Kate Middleton, Prince William viral dance video sparks reactions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Prince William tops new poll in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Prince William tops new poll in US
Kim Kardashian gives update on torn tendon and broken shoulder injury

Kim Kardashian gives update on torn tendon and broken shoulder injury
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘extraordinary’ woman video

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘extraordinary’ woman
50 Cent marks KEY milestone in glowing career

50 Cent marks KEY milestone in glowing career

Prince Harry honours Princess Diana amid reconciliation reports with Prince William

Prince Harry honours Princess Diana amid reconciliation reports with Prince William
Prince Harry shares first personal statement after ‘HRH’ title removed video

Prince Harry shares first personal statement after ‘HRH’ title removed
Did Lil Tay orchestrate social media hoax about death? Meta rep breaks silence

Did Lil Tay orchestrate social media hoax about death? Meta rep breaks silence
Prince George is facing a ‘baptism by fire’: 'Not even Prince William can help'

Prince George is facing a ‘baptism by fire’: 'Not even Prince William can help'
Lil Tay's family breaks silence on death scandal: ‘I was devastated'

Lil Tay's family breaks silence on death scandal: ‘I was devastated'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking 'advantage' of 'dead' Royal Family month

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking 'advantage' of 'dead' Royal Family month