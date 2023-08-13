This 'Vanderpump Rules' star backs Lala Kent amid fans meltdown

'Vanderpump Rules' cast under fire for getting cozy with Tom Sandoval

Scheana Shay threw her weight behind fellow stars,especially Lala Kent after the recent fans' meltdown over the latest beach photos that saw the Vanderpump Rules cast getting chummy with canceled Tom Sandoval after his public split with Ariana Madix.

One fan railed against the Bravo show, saying, "How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened!"

To which the 38-year-old replied, "All these people saying they aren't gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out … like come on!"

Some also hit out Kent for getting cozy with the TomTom co-owner in the beach snaps.



"@scheana if Ariana hugged Randall [Emmett], no matter the circumstances, it would be WWIII," one pointed to the reality star's ex-fiancé, Emmett.

"I get y'all have a lot of history, but when does loyalty take precedence over a paycheck?"

Responding to the quip, she hits back to the user, "Ariana was there. Watch the season is all I'm going to say."

One fan opened up, saying, "extremely confused" by the picture from the L.A. beach."

She added, "That's great! Be confused. Watch the season and make your judgements then. One photo does not define everything we have filmed, I promise you that."

Amid the 38-year-old shielding her co-stars from fans' critical arrows, the actor admitted last month that shooting the reality show's current season was difficult for her after Sandoval.

"We went to Tahoe, it was all filmed for season 11. Ariana and Katie [Maloney] did not come, but Tom Sandoval did. There was one day [that was] beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules," the California native told Amazon Live.



"No joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry and I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible. 11 seasons and that day got me the most."

Shay also clarified earlier that her interaction with Sandoval doesn't mean he was welcomed back.

"Who said all is forgiven?? … "We are all here for Lisa [Vanderpump]," she replied to one fan on Twitter last month.