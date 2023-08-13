 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Priyanka Chopra wins hearts as she tells security to ‘take it easy’ with fans at Jonas Brothers’ show

Priyanka Chopra was at the Yankee Stadium to support Jonas Brothers first show of the The Tour
Actress Priyanka Chopra attended her husband, singer Nick Jonas', concert at Yankee Stadium in New York and shared pictures and videos on Instagram. 

Numerous fan accounts also posted about the concert, which featured the Jonas Brothers, including Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' wife, and Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife, were also in attendance.

A fan account on Instagram shared a video of the Love Again star at the venue, where she was spotted wearing a black and white outfit—a cropped top paired with a long skirt. 

She had a jacket with her as well. In the clip, fans cheered as she smiled, waved, and even interacted with one of the security staff members.

Fans were mesmerized by her kind behavior and chic look, "Her saying ‘Take it easy, it’s ok' to the security, wins my heart." A person wrote, "She's looking so hot and sexy in that outfit." A comment read, "I would have passed out. She looks drop-dead gorgeous."

In a separate video, the Citadel actress was observed engaging in conversation with individuals in her vicinity, with Sophie Turner standing beside her.

 As per a fan account, Danielle Jonas and her daughter Alena Rose were also present at the concert. In yet another video, upon Priyanka's arrival at the venue, she greeted the crowd with a smile and wave.

A fan commented, "Love they're all there supporting!" An Instagram user wrote, "I am crying right now. Beautiful moment."

Earlier, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video clip from the soundcheck before the performance.

She wrote, "Wohoooo! Opening night of The Tour! #soundcheck @yankeestadium @jonasbrothers." In a photo, she gave a glimpse of her beverage and customised water bottle. She wrote, "Decked out @jonasbrothers." She also posted a partial photo of Nick in a white outfit and tagged him.

