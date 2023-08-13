 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Namjoon comments on their solo projects and their 2025 reunion

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

BTS’ Namjoon comments on their solo projects and their 2025 reunion
BTS’ Namjoon comments on their solo projects and their 2025 reunion

Namjoon from the K-pop group BTS held a live stream on Weverse where he discussed the members’ solo projects and their upcoming 2025 reunion. The group announced in 2022 that they would be going on a hiatus to focus on solo activities and military enlistment.

Since then, the members have been coming out with their solo albums while J-Hope and Jin have enlisted in the military. After singing along to the song made by BTS fans, ‘Love Letter’, Namjoon discussed his feeling about their reunion.

“You know, our songs and our solo projects could be another reminder to you guys of how important ARMY was, has been, and will be in our lives at the same time… how many ARMYs and how [much] love is actually waiting for the reunion in 2025. So I definitely feel that and even though we’re doing our solos on our own… what I’m thinking right now is- these days when I’m doing my solo projects- this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which is BTS and ARMY.”

He also reiterated that their solo music is necessary for starting the second chapter of BTS’ journey. “So, all the solos are just a journey, but a very improtant journey for chapter two. It’s a journey to get back home safe, eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025. So thanks for making this song and supporting and [for] the love. I swear that I’ve never taken this enormous love for granted in my whole life and I will be the same in the future. And, you know, I guess- no, I can bet, all the other members would feel the same.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘failing miserably’ even with ‘honeymoon grace’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘failing miserably’ even with ‘honeymoon grace’
Sophie Turner rocks ‘80s look as ‘Godmother’ of crime world in new show 'Joan'

Sophie Turner rocks ‘80s look as ‘Godmother’ of crime world in new show 'Joan'
Le Sserafim’s fans stunned at Sakura’s ability to remember fans

Le Sserafim’s fans stunned at Sakura’s ability to remember fans
Austin Butler recalls heartwarming memory of mother who died of cancer

Austin Butler recalls heartwarming memory of mother who died of cancer
BTS’ Namjoon hilariously thanks fans for looking past his new haircut

BTS’ Namjoon hilariously thanks fans for looking past his new haircut
Twice’s Tzuyu explains how she came to collaborate with Stray Kids’ Bangchan

Twice’s Tzuyu explains how she came to collaborate with Stray Kids’ Bangchan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘ulterior motives’ behind separation video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘ulterior motives’ behind separation
Billie Eilish calls ex-Jesse Rutherford her ‘homie forever’

Billie Eilish calls ex-Jesse Rutherford her ‘homie forever’

Derek Jeter surprises fans at Hip Hop 50 Live show at Yankee Stadium

Derek Jeter surprises fans at Hip Hop 50 Live show at Yankee Stadium
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘living on borrowed time & fame’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘living on borrowed time & fame’
Kourtney Kardashian labelled ‘out of touch’ after revealing morning routine

Kourtney Kardashian labelled ‘out of touch’ after revealing morning routine
Kim Kardashian enjoys lakeside getaway, shares son's hesitant leap

Kim Kardashian enjoys lakeside getaway, shares son's hesitant leap