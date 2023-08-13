BTS’ Namjoon comments on their solo projects and their 2025 reunion

Namjoon from the K-pop group BTS held a live stream on Weverse where he discussed the members’ solo projects and their upcoming 2025 reunion. The group announced in 2022 that they would be going on a hiatus to focus on solo activities and military enlistment.

Since then, the members have been coming out with their solo albums while J-Hope and Jin have enlisted in the military. After singing along to the song made by BTS fans, ‘Love Letter’, Namjoon discussed his feeling about their reunion.

“You know, our songs and our solo projects could be another reminder to you guys of how important ARMY was, has been, and will be in our lives at the same time… how many ARMYs and how [much] love is actually waiting for the reunion in 2025. So I definitely feel that and even though we’re doing our solos on our own… what I’m thinking right now is- these days when I’m doing my solo projects- this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which is BTS and ARMY.”

He also reiterated that their solo music is necessary for starting the second chapter of BTS’ journey. “So, all the solos are just a journey, but a very improtant journey for chapter two. It’s a journey to get back home safe, eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025. So thanks for making this song and supporting and [for] the love. I swear that I’ve never taken this enormous love for granted in my whole life and I will be the same in the future. And, you know, I guess- no, I can bet, all the other members would feel the same.”