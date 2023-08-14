PTI demands provision of home-cooked food for Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. — Reuters

PTI says Imran Khan could suffer from "slow poisoning".

Khan was jailed this month after being convicted of corruption.

Party slam delay in provision of home-made food to him.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee expressed concerns that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could suffer from "slow-poisoning" and demanded that arrangements should be made to instantly provide him home-made food and water, The News reported Monday.

Khan was jailed earlier this month after being convicted of corruption. He was then barred from politics for five years, preventing him from contesting an upcoming election.

The PTI core committee meeting strongly condemned the "inordinate delay" to allow the ex-premier to receive food and water from home even in the face of the possibility that he could suffer from slow poisoning in food.

PTI leaders also strongly denounced the "unjustifiable delay" in the hearing of the bail application of the PTI chairman.

They expressed deep concern over keeping him in Attock jail in sheer violation of rules and the unnecessary delay in the decision on the plea to transfer him to Adiala jail.

The participants said that after the "darkest decision of the most controversial and biased judge, the prejudice and partiality of the chief justice of the IHC was becoming a key contributor to the murder of justice".

The PTI Core Committee lamented that the graves of the Constitution, fundamental rights, democracy, and justice were being dug in the country with the help of such special judges.

Khan, 70, has been at the centre of political turmoil since he was ousted last year as prime minister in a no-confidence vote, raising concerns about Pakistan's stability as it grapples with an economic crisis.

He has been barred from holding any public office for five years since he commenced his three-year prison sentence on Saturday on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts acquired by him and his family during his 2018-2022 tenure.

Khan, who has denied any wrongdoing, was arrested at his Lahore house and is currently in Attock jail where his legal team and party say living conditions were the worst that a former prime minister has been kept in.

The Islamabad High Court is also hearing a plea by Khan, in which he seeks to be shifted to A-class prison cell in Adiala jail.