Shakira adds Drake to list of new romances since Gerard Pique split

Shakira added Drake to her list of new alleged romances since parting ways from Gerard Pique following 12-year relationship.



The Waka Waka singer has been linked to a slew of men including Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and Jimmy Butler, since she became single in June, 2022.

Even though the popstar has not confirmed any of her romances till now, new reports suggest her relationship with Butler is heating up.

Last night, the Columbian singer and the rapper were seen leaving same after-party within minutes of each other in West Hollywood, California.

An eyewitness spilt to Daily Mail that Shakira and Drake discreetly left the bash “within minutes of one another at 3:25 a.m.”

Although Shakira and the five-time Grammy winner snapped together, the publication speculated of a possible romance between the two.

Donning a plunging orange tank top paired with a pair of figure-hugging jeans, Shakira exuded cool vibes as she exited the party in platform gray heels.

Meanwhile, Drake sported a cobalt blue jacket over a white t-shirt and distressed jeans for the night out.