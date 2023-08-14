 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK
David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK 

David Beckham shocked fans after he flaunted yet another wild look by chopping off his hair.

The founder of Inter Miami, partly famous for his plethora of hairstyles, took to Instagram to share his new look with his 82.1 million followers.

After making headlines with his hairstyles ranging from mohawk, ponytails, buzzcuts and bleached blonde hair, the hunk has now chopped off his hair.

David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

Dropping a photo of his new look, Beckham jokingly penned, “Nothing much changes, get bored of my hair, chop it off [sic].”

This comes after Victoria Beckham’s husband David expressed his regrets over his headline-making cornrows which he got right before meeting Nelson Mandela.

The athlete told The Sun how he ended up with the hairstyle after he had asked a friend of his wife to help him with his hair.

In a conversation with the outlet, Beckham revealed the hairstyle he regretted the most was cornrows which he got while he was in France – right before meeting the former president of South Africa back in 2003.

“We were there with family and one of Victoria’s friends who is a hairdresser,” the father-of-four said, according to the publication.

“I asked if she could do something with my hair and she said, ‘Do you want cornrows?’ and I said, ‘Yeah. I don’t know what they are. But yeah.’ It was painful having them done but I liked them,” he added.

“People ask if I have any regrets about my hairstyles and while I don’t regret any of them, I do sort of regret the cornrows.”

More From Entertainment:

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content
Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report
Shakira adds Drake to list of new romances since Gerard Pique split

Shakira adds Drake to list of new romances since Gerard Pique split
Britney Spears set to make major move before ‘The Woman in Me’ release

Britney Spears set to make major move before ‘The Woman in Me’ release

Julia Roberts honours her late mom with sweet tribute on birthday

Julia Roberts honours her late mom with sweet tribute on birthday

Sinead O'Connor had eyes on Demi Moore to play her in biopic before tragic death video

Sinead O'Connor had eyes on Demi Moore to play her in biopic before tragic death

Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to 'Deaf' fans

Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to 'Deaf' fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'disrespected' Queen Elizabeth 'precious' gift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'disrespected' Queen Elizabeth 'precious' gift
Ed Sheeran teases new 'Autumn' themed album after 'Mathematic World Tour'

Ed Sheeran teases new 'Autumn' themed album after 'Mathematic World Tour'
'Barbie' sequel already in works after crossing $1 billion in box office revenue

'Barbie' sequel already in works after crossing $1 billion in box office revenue
Diana's family had 'uneasiness' over Meghan Markle?

Diana's family had 'uneasiness' over Meghan Markle?