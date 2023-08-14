David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

David Beckham shocked fans after he flaunted yet another wild look by chopping off his hair.

The founder of Inter Miami, partly famous for his plethora of hairstyles, took to Instagram to share his new look with his 82.1 million followers.

After making headlines with his hairstyles ranging from mohawk, ponytails, buzzcuts and bleached blonde hair, the hunk has now chopped off his hair.

Dropping a photo of his new look, Beckham jokingly penned, “Nothing much changes, get bored of my hair, chop it off [sic].”

This comes after Victoria Beckham’s husband David expressed his regrets over his headline-making cornrows which he got right before meeting Nelson Mandela.

The athlete told The Sun how he ended up with the hairstyle after he had asked a friend of his wife to help him with his hair.

In a conversation with the outlet, Beckham revealed the hairstyle he regretted the most was cornrows which he got while he was in France – right before meeting the former president of South Africa back in 2003.

“We were there with family and one of Victoria’s friends who is a hairdresser,” the father-of-four said, according to the publication.

“I asked if she could do something with my hair and she said, ‘Do you want cornrows?’ and I said, ‘Yeah. I don’t know what they are. But yeah.’ It was painful having them done but I liked them,” he added.

“People ask if I have any regrets about my hairstyles and while I don’t regret any of them, I do sort of regret the cornrows.”