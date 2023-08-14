 
Monday, August 14, 2023
US says 'committed' to friendship with Pakistan

Monday, August 14, 2023

Consulate General of the United States in Karachi Nicole Theriot (second left) with staffers of the US Consulate in Karachi, on August 14, 2023. — Supplied
The United States said Monday it remains committed to its friendship with the Pakistani people and the relationship with the Government of Pakistan.

In a statement, Consulate General of the United States in Karachi Nicole Theriot wished the Pakistani nation a "happy" Independence Day.

"Today the American and Pakistani staff celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. On behalf of the American people, the US Consulate General in Karachi congratulates the people of Pakistan on [their] 76th year of independence as well as 76 years of bilateral relations between the United States of America and Pakistan."

Theriot mentioned that both nations have a strong partnership built on shared interests in economic development, mutual prosperity, and regional security.

"As we celebrate this milestone together and look to the future, the United States remains committed to our friendship with the Pakistani people and our relationship with the Government of Pakistan."

The nation is brimming with excitement and paying tribute to the relentless struggle of our forefathers and national heroes in their quest for a separate homeland on its 77th Independence Day.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion.

