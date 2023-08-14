 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

James Webb Space Telescope locks eerie looks of early universe

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

The image shows the irregular galaxy NGC 6822 observed by the Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) mounted on the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. — NASA/File
The image shows the irregular galaxy NGC 6822 observed by the Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) mounted on the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. — NASA/File

A new image of a nearby Bernard's galaxy captured by the James Webb telescope reveals insightful details about what a "very early" universe may have looked like. 

The details in the image of eerie-looking and "irregular" galaxy NGC 6822, also known as Bernard's galaxy have revealed the stars of the galaxy, located about 1.5 light years away, in better clarity for further astronomical study.

Bernard is the Milky Way's nearest neighbour with low metallicity, as well as low proportions of elements other than hydrogen and helium. This galaxy was noted by the European Space Agency (ESA).

In the very early cosmos, before the first generation of stars were born, lived, and died, everything had very little metallicity, scientists theorised. This is because elements other than hydrogen and helium are predominantly produced by stars throughout the course of their lifetimes.

Astronomers believe that current galaxies with low metallicities, like NGC 6822, can demonstrate how processes like star formation and the life cycle of interstellar dust occurred in the early cosmos.

The Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) placed on the Webb telescope were used to observe the galaxy.

Both NIRCam and MIRI explore several regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, enabling the telescopes to examine various elements of the same galaxy.

The ESA observed that while the NIRCam is appropriate for viewing its tightly packed field of stars, MIRI is particularly sensitive to gas-rich regions.

With the galaxy's dust and gas reduced to translucent red wisps in the NIRCam image, the galaxy's uncountable stars are now visible in unparalleled detail, allowing for more in-depth study.

Galactic dust is clearly visible in the MIRI instrument's image, which hides the stars and reveals the blue light emitted by polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, organic chemicals that are essential for star and planet formation.

More From Sci-Tech:

Iraq to lift Telegram ban as platform meets security demands

Iraq to lift Telegram ban as platform meets security demands
Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'

Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'
Answering the elusive: What do women (in tech) want?

Answering the elusive: What do women (in tech) want?
Lunar Economy: Which minerals are world powers looking to mine on moon?

Lunar Economy: Which minerals are world powers looking to mine on moon?
WhatsApp rolls out multi-account feature

WhatsApp rolls out multi-account feature
X chief claims company close to 'break even'

X chief claims company close to 'break even'
Perseid meteor shower peak expected this weekend

Perseid meteor shower peak expected this weekend

Russia's moon mission aims to find water, ice

Russia's moon mission aims to find water, ice
Fossil evidence: Which seasons did Mars have before losing them all?

Fossil evidence: Which seasons did Mars have before losing them all?
Meta platforms: Countdown to million-crown daily fine in Norway

Meta platforms: Countdown to million-crown daily fine in Norway
US scientists recreate nuclear fusion in lab, achieve higher yields

US scientists recreate nuclear fusion in lab, achieve higher yields
Russia's first lunar landing mission in nearly 50 years to lift off this week

Russia's first lunar landing mission in nearly 50 years to lift off this week