Monday, August 14, 2023
Web Desk

Peter Jackson spooks by THIS 2023 horror film: 'Best one in years'

Web Desk

Peter Jackson also cut its teeth in horror genre befor turning eyes to the Middle earth
Peter Jackson is an auteur, so his endorsement carries weight—which is, in this case, of the séance-gone-wrong horror flick Talk to Me.

In a chat with Newshub, The Lord Of The Rings famed director swooned over the trending film of 2023, “Talk to Me isn’t just good – it’s very very good. The best, most intense, horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years,” adding, it is “relentlessly scary and disturbing — in the best possible way.”

Interestingly, the New Zealand filmmaker has a history with the horror genre as he proved his mettle in his debut 1992’s zombie comedy flick, Braindead.

The minds behind the hit A24 film were twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, who shot to popularity via YouTube, where they uploaded live-action horror comedy videos.

The duo is called again to recreate the magic in the film’s sequel after their directorial debut movie made a splash at the Sundance film festival and at the box office. 

Apart from raking in $35 million on just a $4.5 million budget, Talk to Me also captivated critics with its eerie visualization.

Writing in the Indiewire, Robert Daniels reviewed the film, "A bundle of taut nerves stretched to their vomit-inducing breaking point, ‘Talk to Me,’ the directorial feature debut from Australian brothers and Youtube stars Danny and Michael Philippou, is the type of horror film whose effectiveness arises from its barebones simplicity."

