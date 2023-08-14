Natasha Lyonne claims she is ‘too seasoned’ to wear uncomfortable clothes

Orange Is The New Black actress Natasha Lyonne says she is “too seasoned” to wear uncomfortable clothes. She is the face of Old Navy’s newest campaign and expressed how she will always show up in something comfortable that feels like her true self.

When discussing building outfits that are “authentically Natasha” she explained: “I really like being able to walk. The thing I like the least about a look is not being able to move in my shoes. I find that so many people go to award shows and spend the whole night complaining about their shoes or clothes. I won't play that game anymore. I'm too seasoned.”\





Her views on fashion make her the perfect choice for Old Navy’s newest campaign since its primary focus is on comfort, authenticity and confidence. The two looks show her as a boss lady and also as a person going to a concert and after receiving a compliment, goes: “Thanks, it’s Old Navy.”





Although the advertisement doesn’t touch on how difficult it is to accept a compliment in real life, Natasha admitted that she had been getting at better at not apologizing for her existence. “I think I’m getting better, though. I feel a real instinct in me to be self-deprecating right away, and I’m working to try to take the gift and keep it simple. It’s an empowering thing for younger people to see, you know? I like to think of myself as a bit of an elder now who helps kids to realize they need to say thank you.”