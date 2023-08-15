 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Plane crashes during Michigan airshow as pilots landed safely

This still taken from a video circulating on social media shows a plane with smoke on its right that came after two pilots ejected the plane when it crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show. — Twitter/@CBSNews
Two pilots aboard a fighter jet safely found their way out after the plane went out of control before crashing into unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot, as the Thunder Over Michigan air show was underway Sunday.

After it crashed, several videos circulating on social media showed it "bursting into a raging fireball.

The MiG-23 plane was operated by two pilots who ejected with the help of a parachute and safely landed. Afterward, they were taken to the hospital however, they sustained no injuries.

This still taken from a video circulating on social media shows a plane moments before the crash during the Thunder Over Michigan air show. — Twitter/@CBSNews
Wayne County Airport Authority statement said: “The crash of a retired Russian plane took place after 16:00 ET (21:00 BST) Sunday in Belleville, Michigan, during the Yankee Air Museum's Thunder over Michigan air show.”

The plane hit the ground where cars were parked at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments, missing an apartment building, according to authorities.

This still taken from a video circulating on social media shows a plane with smoke on its right that came after two pilots ejected the plane when it crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show. — Twitter/@CBSNews
The local media reported that the plane "burst into a raging fireball", shortly before emergency crews arrived to extinguish the flames.

Video footage of the incident shows two short bursts of flames coming from the aircraft as the pilot and passenger are each ejected.

Authorities are determining what caused the crash while the Federal Aviation Administration has commenced investigating the incident.

This screengrab shows a thick cloud of smoke after the Soviet-era plane crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show. — TikTok/@Thehockyguy
Thunder Over Michigan air show website said: “The old Russian warcraft was piloted by Dan Filer, who is a retired Navy pilot from Texas.”

Filer, who collects old Siviet-time jets, told local media last year: "It's the only privately owned flying MiG-23 in the world."

According to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 was one of the most utilised Soviet warplanes during the Cold War — known for its advanced radar and fire control system.

The plane had the ability to launch missiles beyond visual range.

