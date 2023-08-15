Georgia court uploads then removes document showing charges against Donald Trump

A document briefly posted on and then taken down from the official Fulton County, Georgia court website shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump on August 14, 2023. — Reuters

A document by Georgia’s court was uploaded on its website Monday showing several criminal charges against former US president Donald Trump concerning his role in overturning 2020 election results, however, it was taken down after some time, showing the signs that a fourth indictment may be around the corner amid deepening legal woes.

The document was on the Fulton County, Georgia court official website but the district attorney’s office denied any charges that were listed on the document against Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, the date on the document was August 14 with the name Trump on it. It cited the case as open. It remains unclear why the document was removed.

"The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office said.

The Republican presidential candidate is ahead in his party’s race to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the 16th tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023, in New Jersey. — AFP

The 77-year-old has been criminally indicted three times this year, including once by US Special Counsel Jack Smith on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

The first-ever indicted president has long denied the wrongdoing, including two impeachments, he has faced in his years in politics, calling them politically motivated "witch hunt."

The Fulton County court clerk's office in a statement said no documents had been filed Monday related to the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case.

The office described what it called "a fictitious document that has been circulated online" without specifying whether it was the one listing criminal charges against the former billionaire president.

A Georgia prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis, has been probing whether Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has been expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week.

If Donald Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

His lawyers said the episode was "not a simple administrative mistake."

"This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception," lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little, and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement.