Tuesday, August 15, 2023
What is Georgia's grand jury investigating against Donald Trump?

Former President Donald Trump during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. — AFP
Former US president Donald Trump is being investigated by a grand jury for his alleged role in overturning 2020 election results in the state of Georgia which he lost to his rival Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

The probe by a 26-member jury commenced when a phone conversation between Donald Trump and Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January 2021 was leaked in which the former president asked the official to "find 11,870 votes".

Prosecutors in Georgia are currently presenting their case to the jury, which will give their opinion afterward on whether to indict Trump.

The allies of the three-time indicted have been named as witnesses of the occurrence by the jury including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Police officers and media members surround the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse ahead of an expected indictment of former US President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 2023. — AFP
If the 77-year-old is indicted, it will mark its fourth. He has already been handed 78 criminal charges in the three indictments that include paying hush money to an adult film star, interfering and conspiring against 2020 election results, and retaining highly classified documents after leaving the White House.

The Republican candidate has repeatedly denied all the charges against him calling them politically motivated to throw him out of the race against the Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump was the US president from 2017 to 2021 and is now campaigning for the White House once again, leading a crowded field of candidates.

Trump has proclaimed his innocence and called the cases a "witch hunt" against him.

While his interview with Fox News on July 19, Trump said that the Department of Justice "has become a weapon for Democrats."

He also criticised Jack Smith calling him a "deranged prosecutor".

"Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!" Trump said on Truth Social.

According to the case in Georgia, the former president pressurised legislators and spread false claims of fraud, telling them to decertify the state's electoral college results.

The allies of Donald Trump also created a false and illegitimate way to elect him by having fake members of the Electoral College cast their votes for the twice-impeached president in Georgia, rather than Biden.

The allegations also indicate that the billionaire former president’s attornies also collaborated with a data company to copy critical data from election systems in Coffee County, Georgia.

