Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom and her boyfriend of five years, John Miller, appreciates this fact about the actor, revealed an insider.

The Last Thing He Told Me star still prioritize her kids, she shares with her ex Ben Affleck, over the CaliBurger CEO, something he likes about the star.

An insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight that Garner and Miller are “doing great” after they were spotted on a run together in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Jen is a fantastic mom and she is always trying to stay positive and put her family first," the source said of Garner’s three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Jennifer Garner with her kids and ex Ben Affleck

Speaking of Miller’s views on Garner’s approach, the insider said, "John appreciates how dedicated Jen is as a mom and has so much respect for her."

This comes after Garner had a joyful reunion with the Air director in Florence, Italy, earlier this month, where they both could not hide their happiness upon seeing each other.

Affleck is said to be happy about Garner dating Miller as he just wants the mother of his kids “to be happy.”

“It's important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John," the source said. "Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too."

"John's a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too," the source added. "They don't hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together.”

“Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."