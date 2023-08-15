Anju asks Indian media not to 'destroy her character'

Anju, an Indian woman who crossed the border to marry her Facebook friend Nasrallah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has urged Indian media to stop destroying her character after reports citing her as a traitor began circulating.

"I am also a human being, I am not anyone's enemy," she said, denying allegations of betrayal towards her country in a video floating on social media platforms.



The 34-year-old Indian citizen, who changed her name to Fatima after embracing Islam, got married to 29-year-old Nasrallah, a resident of KP's Upper Dir district.

She lamented about the propaganda being spread about her across Indian media.

Anju, in the video, said that people in India believe she is praising Pakistan after her arrival, but that is not the case.



"I am only telling the truth," she said, about her feelings for Pakistan.

Anju also spoke well of India sharing how both countries are the same land.

"It's not like I don't love India. I love India and will go back to my country with my husband," she said in the video.

Anju, in her video message, praised Pakistani people.



"People of Pakistan are very good. I request Indian media to think positively about me and stop the baseless talk," she said.

Indian media reports state that Anju, who arrived in KP's Upper Dir district on July 22 via the Wagah border, is a mother of two. She and her husband, however, connected on Facebook and became friends, but their friendship soon turned into love after which she decided to fly across the border to marry Nasrallah.

Malakand Division District Inspector General Nasir Mahmood Dasti, while confirming Anju and Nasrullah's marriage, said that the Indian woman had accepted Islam and named herself Fatima.

Last week, she was granted a one-year extension to her visa by the Pakistani authorities.

The development was confirmed by her husband who said the interior ministry has extended her visa for a period of one year. Earlier, her visa was extended for two months, he added.