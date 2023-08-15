Katie Price opens up about IVF journey and surrogacy plans

Katie Price has shared her emotional experience of an unsuccessful IVF attempt as she continues her journey towards having a sixth child with her on-off fiancé, Carl Woods.

The 45-year-old former glamour model is already a mother to five children. Her oldest son, Harvey, 21, is from her previous relationship with Dwight Yorke. She also shares two children, Junior (18) and Princess (16), with her ex-husband Peter Andre. Additionally, she has two more children, Jett (9) and Bunny (8), from her previous marriage to Kieran Hayler.

During an interview on the Rule Breakers podcast with Michelle Visage, 54, Katie expressed her desire to expand her family alongside Carl. When asked, "Are you done having babies?," Katie responded with a resolute "No." She continued, "Are you joking? I tried IVF last year and it failed - so I'm going to try again, try again. I'm not giving up. I need more babies."

Michelle inquired about the possibility of using frozen eggs to which Katie replied, "No, unfortunately I can only use what I've got."

In the past year, photographs captured the couple entering a Central London practice, sparking speculation about their fertility plans. An observer noted that Katie seemed enthusiastic and eager to proceed with her planned meetings. The couple's excitement about the prospect of expanding their family was evident.

Recently, Katie disclosed that she has located a surrogate who also happens to be a fan of hers. During an appearance on the Turning Adversity Into An Asset podcast in May, she shared that considering her age and the absence of viable eggs, she can't carry another baby herself.