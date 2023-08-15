 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Kate Middleton follows Roger Federer after playing with him

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Days after playing tennis with Roger Federer, Kate Middleton started following the legend on Instagram.

It has been noticed that the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram followed Roger after Wimbledon.

The tennis legend is one of only 136 people whom the royal couple is following on their Instagram.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are followed by more than 15 million people on the Facebook-owned application.

It's was not immediately known whether the decision to follow Roger was taken by Kate herself.

The video of Kate Middleton playing tennis with Roger  became the most viewed content on Wimbledon's social media pages and YouTube channel this year.

Kate Middleton handed new Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz winner's trophy after a stunning five-set win against the tournament's favourite Novak Djokovic in the final.

